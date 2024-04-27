Drake responds after Tupac's estate takes stand on Kendrick Lamar diss track

Drake recently released a diss track about Kendrick Lamar using Tupac's AI generated voice

Drake is reportedly complying with late rapper Tupac’s estate after they sent him a cease and desist letter to take down his song featuring AI generated voice of the singer.

Drake used Tupac’s voice in the diss track aimed at rapper Kendrick Lamar, titled Taylor Made Freestyle. The legal letter noted that the song and garnered numerous listens. Drake then removed it from his social media accounts and his team is said to be collaborating with Tupac’s estate.

In the letter, Tupac’s estate states that they “'would have never” have allowed his voice to be used like that.

“The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac's voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult,” the letter stated.

“It is hard to believe that [Tupac's record label]'s intellectual property was not scraped to create the fake Tupac AI on the Record,” the letter continues.

The estate also argues that Tupac’s recordings must’ve been scraped to create a sound-alike and asks Drake to explain “how the sound-alike was created and the persons or company that created it, including all recordings and other data ‘scraped’ or used.”

They also argued that the song may have violated laws that are there to “allow for the protection of a person's likeness.”