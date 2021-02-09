Lovebirds Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers 'want to get married soon'

Lovebirds Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers broke the internet with news of their engagement and it comes to no surprise that the couple is looking to tie the knot soon.

An insider spilled the details to E! News saying that the couple is ecstatic to begin their new chapter together.

"They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon," the source said.

Speaking in terms of their relationship, the source shared that the two had a "very intense" connection from the start and that their relationship was very different from their previous ones.

"They had a very intense connection from the beginning," the insider explains.

"They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."

While the two are currently doing a long-distance relationship they were not always separated by hundreds of miles and in fact spent a good amount of time together in the fall.

"They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout."

"She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him," adds the source.

"Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."