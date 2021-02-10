Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Kim Kardashian blasts critics of her daughter's artwork

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Reality star Kim Kardashian lashed out at critics questioning the authenticity of a painting she claimed her seven-year-old daughter North created herself.

North's oil painting - depicting a mountain, a river and a surrounding valley - drew comparisons of Bob Ross' artwork (and lots of jokes).

The mother of four blasted the critics: "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!"

The 'KUWTK' star warned: "DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!"

She went on to say: "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"

Kim Kardashian was mocked by fans for claiming that her daughter North created an exceptional painting, showing a snowy mountain and a lake meandering throughout a beautiful landscape.

The mother of-four's shared the painting on Instagram with the caption: 'My little artist North'.

One fans tweeted: "I'm supposed to work but i can't stop thinking about how north west did not paint this."

Another wrote: "You're telling me North West is out here drawing like she is Bob Ross.. and I'm over here still drawing stick figures at 25?!?"

The third one responded as saying: "Kim Kardashian's child did not paint this. You can even see the photo shop signature. And even if you didn’t, it's Kim K so you have to take everything she says with a heavy spoonful of salt."

Kim Kardashian's claim about the painting left some critics with raised eyebrows, while others took to Twitter to claim the painting is fake.

