'Do you have any shame?': Shoaib Akhtar says Groove Mera is 'worst PSL song ever'

Shoaib Akhtar speaks in his Vlog video about the PSL 6 anthem. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar YouTube video screengrab

Will file a case against the PCB "through my YouTube videos" says Shoaib

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at corporate culture, says PCB doesn't know how to do a basic job

My kids are scared of this song, says the Rawalpindi Express



Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing "the worst song that he had heard in the history of the PSL".

"If the 10 worst songs of the PSL are compiled, this song will be number one," said the former pacer, who was nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express for his sheer pace. "Do you have any shame?"

The pacer mocked the new song by joking that ever since he played it for his children, they have stopped talking to him. "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," he said.

"Neither did I get the lyrics nor the song. What does groove mean? What is groove? Even the singers who were singing I am sure did not know the meaning of the word groove," he added.



Shoaib Akhtar said jokingly that he would "file a serious case against the PCB through his YouTube vides" for making such an awful song. The cricketer, however, said that the singers were not to blame for the song since they were told to do their jobs a certain way.

"What have you done? You hid the clothes of our Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem and dressed the rappers in them," he said, referring to the Young Stunners duo who were vibrant clothing in the song's video.

The right-arm fast bowler told the PCB not to take his criticism to heart but make a better song next time. "Make a better song next time and if you can't, let me know I will sing it for you," he said.