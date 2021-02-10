Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Schedule, timings for T20 series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

— File photo
  • 1st T20I - February 11 - Thursday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 2nd T20I - February 13 - Saturday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 3rd T20I - February 14 - Sunday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan and South Africa are set to go head to head in the three-match T20 series starting tomorrow (Thursday) in Lahore.

Pakistan had whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the Test series and they remain confident, while Proteas are eager to make amends in the shortest format.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

1st T20I - February 11 - Thursday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd T20I - February 13 - Saturday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd T20I - February 14 - Sunday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

The toss for each match will take place at 3pm - half an hour before the first ball, which is the standard in international cricket, according to Geo Super.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram

WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram
PSL 2021: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time

PSL 2021: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars’ Sohail Akhtar eyes win, believes squad is prepared

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars’ Sohail Akhtar eyes win, believes squad is prepared
'Do you have any shame?': Shoaib Akhtar says Groove Mera is 'worst PSL song ever'

'Do you have any shame?': Shoaib Akhtar says Groove Mera is 'worst PSL song ever'
Gilgit-Baltistan government to construct Pissan cricket stadium this year

Gilgit-Baltistan government to construct Pissan cricket stadium this year

PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only: PCB

PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only: PCB
India's skipper Virat Kohli has no regrets picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav

India's skipper Virat Kohli has no regrets picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan will continue winning run in T20s, team's morale high: Misbah ul Haq

Pakistan will continue winning run in T20s, team's morale high: Misbah ul Haq
Pak vs SA: PIA tweets 'Thank you' t-shirt gifted by Proteas skipper Quinton De Kock

Pak vs SA: PIA tweets 'Thank you' t-shirt gifted by Proteas skipper Quinton De Kock
Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing

Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing
Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates ‘bro’ Owais Khan, Mariam Ansari on wedding

Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates ‘bro’ Owais Khan, Mariam Ansari on wedding
Watch: Hasan Ali's 'rocking cradle' celebration was a sweet nod to his wife

Watch: Hasan Ali's 'rocking cradle' celebration was a sweet nod to his wife

Latest

view all