Thursday Feb 11 2021
Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood speaking to vice-chancellors regarding the educational policy.
  • Federal education minister underlines the need for students’ characterisation, enabling them to listen and bear other's opinion.
  • Shafqat Mehmood says the government is not against student unions
  • Says the role of universities is key in promoting culture of tolerance in society 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood has said the PTI government is working on a new policy to make student unions more effective as their ties with political parties have produced negative results for society.

Addressing the Vice-Chancellors Roundtable Conference at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad on Wednesday, Mehmood said measures need to be taken to promote patience and tolerance in universities' faculty.

The federal minister said universities are facing many issues, including hostels, discipline and narratives that need to be addressed.

He underlined the need for students’ characterisation, enabling them to listen and bear the opinion of others.

While commenting on the matter of politicisation of student union, he said the relationship between political parties and student unions have produced negative effects on the education sector.

He said the government is not against student unions, rather it is in the process of formulating new policy on students unions to make them more effective.

