Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday issued a statement to clarify two things about the soon-to-be-introduced Single National Curriculum (SNC).

According to the minister, the SNC "prescribes minimum learning standards i.e. the core curriculum".

This means that this will be the foundation for learning for all students and the obligatory portion to be included in their syllabus. "Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects," he explained.

The other thing the minister clarified was that schools are in no way restricted in their use of books so long as the text complies with the SNC.

"Private schools can use any book that is consistent with SNC," wrote Mehmood.

