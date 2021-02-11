Is it PM Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money, asks Justice Isa

Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Geo.tv/Files

Justice Isa reveals he received documents via WhatsApp showing funds were provided to a lawmaker from the PTI's coalition party

Says "we are not the enemy; we want the implementation of the Constitution and for the corrupt practices to end"

Justice Gulzar Ahmed clarifies the apex court's judges "are not controlling the Prime Minister's Office"

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired if it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money to members of the National Assembly in a hearing Thursday at the Supreme Court of Pakistan over uplift funds especially in light of the upcoming Senate polls.

The Daily Jang reported that during the hearing presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Isa revealed he had received documents via WhatsApp indicating that funds had been provided to a lawmaker from the ruling PTI's coalition party from the NA-65 constituency.

The Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan responded to the apex court judge, saying the WhatsApp documents "are your complaint and would be reviewed".

"I am not the complainant, I am just pointing [it] out; perhaps, you did not listen to me," the judge replied.

In response, the AGP said: "You have been sharing your observations for a long time. It is I who has not been heard. You received a message on your WhatsApp, so you are a complainant," he said.

Justice Isa responded by saying: "We are not the enemy. We want the implementation of the Constitution and for the corrupt practices to end. An army of tweets yesterday was against me and I didn't want to mention it.

"It is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] to stop corrupt practices... I do not believe Article 248 protects the prime minister on politics.

"Is it the prime minister's job to distribute envelopes [of money]? The prime minister has said the five-year period is short. Those who believe in the Constitution have reservations," the top court's judge remarked.

Justice Ahmed, on the other hand, clarified the apex court's judges were not controlling the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Imran Khan had submitted a statement earlier that news in the media on the matter was incorrect, the AGP said, with the court noting that Punjab and Sindh had submitted their replies.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial then asked if PM Imran Khan was personally accountable. "The prime minister has constitutional protection and is accountable when the matter is related to him.

"If the government is accountable, then the prime minister cannot be held accountable. The Attorney General of Pakistan should not allow any illegal orders to be issued," Justice Bandial added, to which the AGP objected.

The judge responded by saying that an "answer to the court order was sought from the premier's secretary. The government is run through [the help of] secretaries," he remarked.



Justice Isa asked the AGP why he had not raised today's objections a day earlier, to which the latter said constitutional questions could be raised at any level.

"No development funds can be given to any member of the Assembly," he added.

