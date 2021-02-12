Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 6: Foreign players start assembling in Karachi ahead of first match

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • Three foreign players of Karachi Kings squad and head coach have so far reached Karachi
  • First PSL 6 match is between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on February 20
  • Players will be tested for COVID-19 once the whole squad assembles

KARACHI: Foreign players have started arriving in Karachi as the teams of all four franchises assemble for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs and squad members Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram and Noor Ahmed have reached the port city.

Players from Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandar will also visit Karachi.

Read more: Fans can now pre-book their tickets for PSL matches

The players will be tested for COVID-19 once the whole squad assembles. When the reports are cleared, the players and officials will go to a bio-secure bubble till their training session starts on February 15.

The opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be played on February 20.

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy will arrive in Karachi tonight (Friday), while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal have joined the team.

Read more: 'Groove Mera': PCB defends PSL 6 anthem and choice of artists

Besides this, Ravi Bopara will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Saturday), while Rutherford and Mujeebur Rehman will be in Karachi on February 14.

