Friday Feb 12 2021
Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

Friday Feb 12, 2021

 

American actor Shia LaBeouf’s legal team has denied allegations of sexual battery and assault made by his former girlfriend, British musician FKA twigs, in a civil lawsuit last year.

LaBeouf’s attorney said in a court filing that the “Honey Boy” actor “denies generally and specifically each and every allegation” in the complaint.

The court document, filed on Feb. 5 and made available to Reuters on Thursday, also states that the singer’s allegation of sexual battery was invalid “because none of the acts alleged were based on sex.”

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in December, sought unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. The musician also accused LaBeouf of emotional abuse during their year-long relationship in 2019.

LaBeouf, 34, a former child star, is currently undergoing unspecified in-patient treatment, according to a source close to the actor.

He had previously issued a general statement apologizing for hurting those around him and citing a history of alcoholism and aggression.

FKA twigs, who filed the lawsuit under her birth name Tahliah Barnett, is seeking unspecified damages.

Barnett’s attorney said in a statement on Thursday that LaBeouf’s “legal tact and recovery plan, while not surprising, are poorly misguided self-help strategies.”....Reuters 

