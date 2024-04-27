Prince Harry, Meghan's major critic dubs King Charles return 'marvellous news'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to King Charles announcement that the monarch will shortly return to public-facing duties.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela said, “Marvellous news that His Majesty is set to return to "public facing duties."



She further said, “The King is apparently delighted to get back to work. The medics are "pleased with his progress" and his first visit is on Tuesday to a cancer centre. What a way to give hope to anyone who is suffering.”

Earlier, the palace confirmed King Charles return, saying “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”



