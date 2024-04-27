Joey Fatone reflects on NSYNC reunion for Justin Timberlake’s warm-up show

Joey Fatone opened up about this year’s surprise NSYNC reunion for former bandmate Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this year, in March, the NSYNC members including Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Fatone reunited with former bandmate Timberlake for a warm-up show prior to his sixth studio album’s release.

While the show surprised fans, setting their hearts aflutter, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor has now opened up about what it felt like for the castmates to share the stage again.

“It was easy”, he said of performing together after so long, “We all talked about how we were going to do it the day before we walked through it”.



“Then, that night was simple. When we all get together, we all fall right into place”, Joey told Hollywood Life.

Speaking about the crowd's explosive reaction upon seeing them, the father-of-one revealed that they were stunned.

He explained, “When we all five hear the crowd, we all looked at each other like ‘damn’”, before quipping, “Justin gave me that ‘Holy S***’ look”.

After delivering a show to remember in March, Joey is now set to join hands with another renowned artist AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys.

The duo will perform their respective bands' biggest hits during the opening night concert at The Great New York State Fair on August 21.