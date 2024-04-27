King Charles, Camilla are clearly each other's 'strength and stay'

King Charles and Queen Camilla are clearly each other’s “strength and stay”, a royal commentator has reacted to their latest photo.



Royal expert and author Victoria Arbiter took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared King Charles latest photo with sweet comments.

She also disclosed, “This image - taken by Millie Pilkington on April 10th, the day after the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary - is really lovely.”

“The last few months will have been monumentally stressful but in the words of the late Queen they are clearly each other’s “strength and stay”, Victoria added.

On 20 November 1997 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary, attending a lunch at Banqueting House in London. The Queen made a speech in which she looked back on 'a remarkable fifty years'.

Queen Elizabeth had said about Prince Philip, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”

Earlier, palace shared King Charles and Camilla’s photo with a major announcement, saying: “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”



