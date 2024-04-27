Jennifer Aniston ready to drop her ‘secret to staying sane' in alleged memoir

Jennifer Aniston will spill her “secret to staying sane” in her alleged upcoming memoir after being inspired by her late Friends co-star and pal Matthew Perry’s tell-all book.



The Morning Show star has “realized life is short” and after years of thinking about penning her story, she is finally ready to open up to her fans, an insider told In Touch Weekly.

They went on to spill more details about the book, revealing that Aniston will open up about her days on the set of her hit comedy sitcom and some of her famous feud with celebrities.

“She’ll obviously write about skyrocketing to fame on Friends and how she’s managed a few feuds with other celebrities over the years,” they said.

Most importantly, she will reveal how she managed to survive all these years. “Her secret to staying sane through all of her ups and downs is that she surrounds herself with a tight circle of ride-or-die friends.”

Before concluding, the source commented, “Jen has always maintained an optimistic, glass-half-full mentality, and she’s open about working hard on her physical and emotional well-being.”

“That’s why this memoir will be so inspiring to her fans.”