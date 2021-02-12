Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan strongly condemns attacks from Afghan soil targeting military, civilians

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation, Foreign Office says
  • Pakistan says in contact with Afghan authorities regarding the matter
  • Pakistan's statement comes after two such attacks took place within 10 days

Pakistan strongly condemned on Friday the use of Afghan soil to target Pakistan's military personnel and civilians, after a series of recent attacks.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, during his weekly press briefing, said that two attacks were launched from Afghanistan in February so far.

On February 2, 15 rockets were fired from Afghan territory inside Pakistan’s Bajaur district by terrorists targeting security forces and civilians, causing material damage, he said.

Read more: Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others

Similarly, on February 11, terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in the Lagharai sector and Sarakai top Bajaur. A 5-year-old child embraced martyrdom, while seven other minors, including a girl, got injured.

"Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation and are viewed with grave concern," he said, adding that Pakistan had taken up the issue with Afghanistan through relevant diplomatic and military channels.

"Pakistan has always underscored the need to use existing mechanisms, including Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Security (APAPPS) to address all issues," he said.

Read more: Three killed in series of explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul

FATF's assessment of Pakistan

Speaking about the Financial Action Task Force, he said that the watchdog had assessed Pakistan to have completed 21 of the 27 Action Items under the current Action Plan.

"In the remaining six partially addressed items, significant progress has been made by Pakistan, which is duly acknowledged by the wider FATF Membership. Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF Action Plan," he added.

More From Pakistan:

#PawriHoriHai goes across the border, turns into a catchy song

#PawriHoriHai goes across the border, turns into a catchy song
Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities

Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities
Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan

Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee

IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee
Karachi college student abducted, gang-raped: police

Karachi college student abducted, gang-raped: police
UHS makes important announcement on admission to medical colleges

UHS makes important announcement on admission to medical colleges
Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations

Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations
NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources

NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources
Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign
Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Latest

view all