Pakistan strongly condemns attacks from Afghan soil targeting military, civilians

Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation, Foreign Office says



Pakistan says in contact with Afghan authorities regarding the matter

Pakistan's statement comes after two such attacks took place within 10 days

Pakistan strongly condemned on Friday the use of Afghan soil to target Pakistan's military personnel and civilians, after a series of recent attacks.



Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, during his weekly press briefing, said that two attacks were launched from Afghanistan in February so far.

On February 2, 15 rockets were fired from Afghan territory inside Pakistan’s Bajaur district by terrorists targeting security forces and civilians, causing material damage, he said.



Similarly, on February 11, terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in the Lagharai sector and Sarakai top Bajaur. A 5-year-old child embraced martyrdom, while seven other minors, including a girl, got injured.

"Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation and are viewed with grave concern," he said, adding that Pakistan had taken up the issue with Afghanistan through relevant diplomatic and military channels.

"Pakistan has always underscored the need to use existing mechanisms, including Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Security (APAPPS) to address all issues," he said.

FATF's assessment of Pakistan

Speaking about the Financial Action Task Force, he said that the watchdog had assessed Pakistan to have completed 21 of the 27 Action Items under the current Action Plan.

"In the remaining six partially addressed items, significant progress has been made by Pakistan, which is duly acknowledged by the wider FATF Membership. Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF Action Plan," he added.