Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan kill Pakistani child, injure 7 others: ISPR

5 rockets were fired Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan, says ISPR

Statement says that the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm

Casualties include 5-year-old-minor, who was martyred, and 7 minors, including a girl, who were injured

RAWALPINDI: Almost a dozen rockets fired Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan martyred a Pakistani kid and injured at least seven other children, the military's media wing said.



According to a statement issued Thursday evening by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm.

"A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR said.