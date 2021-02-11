Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan kill Pakistani child, injure 7 others: ISPR

Thursday Feb 11, 2021
RAWALPINDI: Almost a dozen rockets fired Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan martyred a Pakistani kid and injured at least seven other children, the military's media wing said.
According to a statement issued Thursday evening by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm.
"A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR said.