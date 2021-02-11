Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan kill Pakistani child, injure 7 others: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Image: File photo

  • 5 rockets were fired Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan, says ISPR
  • Statement says that the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm
  • Casualties include 5-year-old-minor, who was martyred, and 7 minors, including a girl, who were injured

RAWALPINDI: Almost a dozen rockets fired Thursday afternoon by terrorists from Afghanistan martyred a Pakistani kid and injured at least seven other children, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement issued Thursday evening by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the rockets hit Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm.

"A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR said.

More From Pakistan:

Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC

Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC
'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan
Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls

Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls
Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home

Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home
Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea

Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea
Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps

Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps
Is it PM Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money, asks Justice Isa

Is it PM Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money, asks Justice Isa
TLP's demands will be put forth in parliament: PM Imran Khan

TLP's demands will be put forth in parliament: PM Imran Khan
PMC makes important announcement for public medical and dental colleges

PMC makes important announcement for public medical and dental colleges
Rescue mission to use special forward-looking infrared to look for Ali Sadpara, foreign mountaineers

Rescue mission to use special forward-looking infrared to look for Ali Sadpara, foreign mountaineers
ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy

ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy
Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling

Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling

Latest

view all