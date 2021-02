Abrar ul Haq speaks at an event. Photo: File

Abrar ul Haq's car meets accident at GT Road in Ghakhar, Gujranwala

Abrar remains unhurt, nephew suffers minor injuries



PTI leader and veteran musician Abrar ul Haq's car met an accident on Sunday, according to the Rescue 112.

Abrar's car hit the divider line at the GT Road in Ghakhar, according to the Rescue 112-Gujranwala's Twitter account.

"Vehicle of Ibrar-Ul-Haq (Singer/Politician) collided with divider line. He is safe (Alhamdulillah). His nephew got minor injuries," read the tweet.

