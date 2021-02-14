PAK vs SA: Final T20 face-off to take place in Lahore today

South Africa visited the country a month earlier to play two Tests and three T20Is. Photo Courtesy: PCB

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



The historic series which is being played after a long gap of 14 years is currently leveled at 1-1 after South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets on Saturday.



According to sources, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdal Shah, and Haris Rauf may be dropped.



LAHORE: Pakistan will play the third and decisive Twenty20 International match against the Proteas on Sunday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Yesterday, South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and thus levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

The historic series which is being played after 14 years is currently leveled at 1-1 after South Africa's emphatic victory over the hosts.

Read more: South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

The decider on Sunday will mark the end of the South African cricket team’s tour to Pakistan.

South Africa visited the country a month earlier to play two Tests and three T20Is.



According to sources, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdal Shah, and Haris Rauf could be dropped. The names of Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Danish Aziz, and Muhammad Hasnain are under consideration, they added.