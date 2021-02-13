Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets on Saturday in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa thus levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took 5-17 as Pakistan — sent in to bat — made 144-7 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring 51.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs on Thursday. The third and final match is on Sunday, also in Lahore.


More to follow.

