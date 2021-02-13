South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets on Saturday in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa thus levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took 5-17 as Pakistan — sent in to bat — made 144-7 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring 51.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs on Thursday. The third and final match is on Sunday, also in Lahore.



More to follow.

