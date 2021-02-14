Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik

  • PCB says PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature the country's famed singer Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, and actor-model Humaima Malik
  • Atif Aslam would make his PSL opening ceremony debut, while PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners — to be present as well
  • Adds that "PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey
  • The ceremony to be aired on Geo Super, starting time "will be revealed in the coming week"

KARACHI: The highly-anticipated PSL 2021 opening ceremony would feature the country's famed singer Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, and actor-model Humaima Malik, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

In a press release issued Sunday evening, the PCB said the line-up includes Atif Aslam, who would make his PSL opening ceremony debut, while Khan and Malik would be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.

Read more: Firdous Awan joins critics of PSL 2021 anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

The PSL 2021 "will start with a glittering opening ceremony on 20 February with an entertainment-packed event" — an annual colourful event since the series' inception in 2016.

"Along with Atif, renowned rap artist Imran Khan will also be marking his debut at the HBL PSL stage. The HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey.

"The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony," the PCB said.

Watch behind-the-scenes video of PSL 2021 anthem 'Groove Mera' by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

Defending champions Karachi Kings would face off Quetta Gladiators in a night match — the first one of the series — right after the opening ceremony.

In this regard, PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid revealed that PSL 2021 opening ceremony would be "really exciting especially with the state-of-the-art technology being used to create this experience for Pakistani fans".

“As always, the excitement is further raised with the opening clash of the tournament, and the people in Karachi, I am sure will look forward to see[ing] Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators take the field as they both enjoy a huge fan base in the city.”

Also read: Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem 'Groove Mera'

The ceremony would be aired on Geo Super and the sports channel of Pakistan's state-run television, PTV. Its starting time "will be revealed in the coming week".

In case you still haven't checked out the PSL 2021 anthem, here it is:


