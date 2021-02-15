Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
K2 expedition: Important press conference about Ali Sadpara, other missing mountaineers today

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Muhammad Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the 14 8,000 metre peaks — Photo: Elia Saikaly
  • An important press conference will be held today to provide more information about Ali Sadpara and other missing climbers.
  • The K2 Virtual and Physical Base Camp team says that an extraordinary search operation is underway.
  • They say that possible locations have been identified through satellite images.

ISLAMABAD: An important press conference will be held Monday (today) to provide more information about Ali Sadpara and other missing climbers, read the press release issued by K2 Virtual and Physical Base Camp on Monday.

It had been reported that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second-highest mountain — on Feb 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

However, their support teams have since then cautioned that the climbers' status is still unclear and there has been no communication from their end.

The K2 Virtual and Physical Base Camp team said that an extraordinary search operation in the history of mountaineering is underway on K2.

They said that possible locations have been identified through satellite images. Information was also obtained through synthetic aperture radar technology, which has been used to identify sleeping bags and tents of the mountaineers.

"Please give these families time, space, compassion to the family of the missing climbers. Share your stories about them so they will be remembered," read the press release.

