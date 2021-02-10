Can't connect right now! retry
The last scene Ali Sadpara filmed at K2

This handout photo taken on January 16, 2021 and released by Seven Summit Treks, shows a general view of the base camp of Mt K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world, in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. A team of Nepali climbers made history on January 16 after becoming the first to summit Pakistan´s Mt K2 in winter. -AFP
  • Climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Ali Sadpara from Pakistan lost contact with base camp on Friday.
  • Canadian filmmaker calls Ali Sadpara a "living legend".
  • John, Ali and Sajid told Elia Saikaly me on camera how excited they were to summit K2.

KARACHI: Canada-based filmmaker Elia Saikaly, who was with Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers during their K2 expedition, has shared a picture of the legendary climber which he took during the last scene he filmed at Camp-2.

Elia Saikaly took to Twitter to share his experience of filming “living legend” and his son Sajid Sadpara as the search operations to locate the missing mountaineers were hampered due to harsh weather.

Read more: Pakistan assures Chile of all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr, 33, of Chile, were last seen Friday around noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300 metres shy of the 8,611 metre (28,251 ft) high K2.

“For two and a half weeks we filmed and shared precious time with this living legend. #AliSadpara The last scene I filmed with Ali was at camp 2 on K2,” the Canadian filmmaker said along with the picture of Ali Sadpara holding a communication device.

While sharing details of his conversation with the climbers, Saikaly said John, Ali and Sajid told him that “how excited they were to summit”.

Elia Saikaly calls himself “a storyteller whose mission is to inspire others to live their fullest and most meaningful life” went to K2 on January 17 to make a documentary on incredible achievements of local climbers to promote adventure tourism in Pakistan.

