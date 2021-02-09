Can't connect right now! retry
Opinion
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Sajid Ali Sadpara

'My father Ali Sadpara is a survivor'

By
Sajid Ali Sadpara

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara (left) with Iceland mountaineer John Snorri and Ali's son Sajid Sadpara. This picture was shared by Snorri on Thursday, two days before he and Ali went missing on the K2 summit. Photo: Courtesy Sajid Ali Sadpara

The last time I saw my father was on February 5.

We were on our way up the K2 mountain when I had to turn back 8,200-meters into the journey due to an equipment glitch. But my father was motivated and ready to continue.

He was excited to become the first Pakistani to summit the unclimbed K2 mountain in the winters.

Before I left him that afternoon, he said, pointing to the mountains around him: “God has given Pakistan a beautiful gift. Which is why we, Pakistanis, should be the first to climb this peak.”

Read more: After 72 hours, K2 search for missing mountaineers continues as weather gets harsher

It has been four days today. No one has seen my father since that day. He is up there somewhere, 8,000-feet high.

But, to be honest, I am still hopeful of his return. My father is a survivor you see. He always has been.

When he was born in 1976, in the remote village of Sadpara in the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan, no one thought he would live. My grandmother had given birth to 11 children, of whom only two had survived, a son and daughter.

Sajid Ali Sadpara (right) with his father Ali Sadpara (left) and another mountaineer on the K2 expedition. Photo: Courtesy Sajid Ali Sadpara

My father, her last child, proved everyone wrong.

After completing his FA from a government college in Skardu, he started to work as a high-altitude porter. That is when he fell in love with mountain climbing.

He would always tell us how gorgeous the peaks were. “Why should only foreigners climb them? Why don’t we Pakistanis attempt it?” he would ask.

Soon he left his job and began his own journey.

Read more: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

In 2016, as you may know, he completed the first winter ascent of the Nanga Parbat mountain. He returned triumphant. Like I said, he was a survivor.

His dream was to climb all 14 8,000-meter peaks in the world. I hope he gets to complete his mission. But if he doesn’t return, I know it would now be up to me to make his dream a reality.

Sajid, 22, is Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara’s son. Sadpara went missing in February while on his way to summit the K2 mountain. This interview was narrated to Geo.tv by Sajid.

More From Opinion:

Disqualification case: Election Commission imposes Rs50,000 fine on Faisal Vawda

Disqualification case: Election Commission imposes Rs50,000 fine on Faisal Vawda
After 72 hours, K2 search for missing mountaineers continues as weather gets harsher

After 72 hours, K2 search for missing mountaineers continues as weather gets harsher
PDM to flex its muscles in Sindh's second-largest city Hyderabad today

PDM to flex its muscles in Sindh's second-largest city Hyderabad today
Punjab University announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule

Punjab University announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule
Two Lahore men shoot 55-year-old man dead after tiff over parking space

Two Lahore men shoot 55-year-old man dead after tiff over parking space
Think of your actions for Pakistan’s sake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells PDM

Think of your actions for Pakistan’s sake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells PDM
Medical varsities decide to adopt single curriculum for postgraduate training

Medical varsities decide to adopt single curriculum for postgraduate training
Sindh plans to buy 20m doses of coronavirus vaccine directly from China

Sindh plans to buy 20m doses of coronavirus vaccine directly from China
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for traffic for 45 days

Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for traffic for 45 days
PM Imran Khan wants to focus on ways to reduce indirect taxes for Pakistan's poor

PM Imran Khan wants to focus on ways to reduce indirect taxes for Pakistan's poor
COAS Bajwa praises army's strategies to tackle challenges

COAS Bajwa praises army's strategies to tackle challenges
Karachi CTD operation: Terrorists planned to target Sindh Assembly, say sources

Karachi CTD operation: Terrorists planned to target Sindh Assembly, say sources

Latest

view all