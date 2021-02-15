Can't connect right now! retry
Federal government won't be increasing salaries of employees from 18 departments

A file photo of a cabinet meeting. (Representational Image)
  • The government has decided against increasing the salaries of employees of 18 departments by 25%.
  • A summary of the decision not to increase salaries will be tabled in the Cabinet tomorrow for approval
  • The departments include the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Senate, National Assembly, FBR, Health Department, NAB and others

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided not to increase the salaries of employees of 18 departments by 25%, Geo News reported Monday.

A summary of the decision not to increase pay will be tabled in the Cabinet tomorrow for approval.

According to the Finance Ministry summary, the salaries of the employees working in the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Senate, National Assembly, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), health department, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), high courts, Islamabad Police, Motorway Police, and Airport Security Force (ASF) will not be raised.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan approves pay raise for protesting government employees

The other departments include the International Bureau (IB), Parliamentary Affairs Division and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA.

According to the summary, employees who are already receiving 100% ad hoc relief will also not get an increase in their salaries.

Government employees had recently staged a protest in Islamabad against a non-increase of salaries after which the government decided to increase the salaries of some government employees.

