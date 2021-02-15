Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Reuters

Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Microsoft's President Brad Smith speaks at the Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters/File

  • Operation was identified in December and that the US government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia
  • Hackers breached software made by SolarWinds Corp to access thousands of companies and government offices that used its products
  • Cybersecurity experts have said it could take months to identify the compromised systems and expel hackers

WASHINGTON: Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said on Monday that possible Russian hackers use of US tech company's software to compromise raft of US government agencies is “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen.”

The operation, which was identified in December and that the US government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds Corp, giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

The hackers got access to emails at the US Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other agencies.

Cybersecurity experts have said it could take months to identify the compromised systems and expel the hackers.

Read more: Joe Biden's election campaign targeted by Russian state hackers, says sources

“I think from a software engineering perspective, it’s probably fair to say that this is the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen,” Smith said during an interview that aired on Sunday on the CBS program “60 Minutes.”

The breach could have compromised up to 18,000 SolarWinds customers that used the company’s Orion network monitoring software, and likely relied on hundreds of engineers.

“When we analyzed everything that we saw at Microsoft, we asked ourselves how many engineers have probably worked on these attacks. And the answer we came to was, well, certainly more than 1,000,” Smith said.

Read more: Cyber attack on US govt may have started earlier than initially thought

US intelligence services said last month that Russia was “likely” behind the SolarWinds breach, which they said appeared to be aimed at collecting intelligence rather than destructive acts.

Russia has denied responsibility for the hacking campaign.

More From Sci-Tech:

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day
ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users
Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report

Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report
WhatsApp rolls out new web version

WhatsApp rolls out new web version
Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens

Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens
'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap

'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap
WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super duper safe'

WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super duper safe'
Shopify's payment option to be rolled out on Facebook, Instagram

Shopify's payment option to be rolled out on Facebook, Instagram
WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report
Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

Latest

view all