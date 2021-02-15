Social media a good tool to connect with students, says Shafqat Mehmood

Shafqat Mehmood "happy" on developing a connection with students via social media

In last 6-8 months, Mehmood says, he gained 500k followers on Twitter

Open books exams are not easy exams, noted education minister

ISLAMABAD: Social media has proved to be a good tool to stay in touch with students for Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, who says he has gained thousands of followers on Twitter within a span of few months.



Speaking during the “DMW Interactive Session," Shafqat Mehmood shared his views about the national education policy, the single national curriculum, online exams, EdTech, and connecting with students through social media.

“I am happy that we have developed some sort of a connection with students,” said Shafqat Mehmood while responding to a question about the restoration of student unions in the country.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

He said that in the last six to eight months, he has gained 500,000 followers on Twitter, bringing the total number of his followers to 2.2 million.

It is pertinent to note that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafqat Mehmood had been very active on social media, providing updates to students regarding various policy matters.

“When I tweet, a lot of students see and read that and I think that is a good thing that a federal education minister of the country has a direct connection [with students]. I don’t think that any such thing has happened in recent history," he said.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

The federal education minister said that his massive social media following has an “impact," adding that when he tweeted about speaking to the Higher Education Commission regarding online exams during students’ protest against in-person examinations, the tweet was "received well”.

The minister said he is surprised to find out that people consider online exams to be easy, recalling his open books exams in the US.

“Open books exams are not easy exams. If you give some conceptual questions with a time limit they are difficult to answer.”

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards

Shafqat Mehmood, however, backed the idea of holding virtual exams, saying if universities can make such an arrangement, they should go for it.

