pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: PID.
  • Education minister Shafqat Mehmood congratulated the IBCC for becoming an ISO-certified organisation 
  • Minister says it is a "big achievement" for the committee 
  • IBCC has been certified for its "determination of equivalence of qualification, attestation of documents, and verification of certificates"

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday congratulated the Interboard Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) for becoming an ISO-certified organisation of his ministry. 

Taking to Twitter, the minister appreciated the secretary of IBCC as well as his team for the "big achievement."

The IBCC has been certified for its "determination of equivalence of qualification, attestation of documents, and verification of certificates." 

According to the IBCC website, the committee stands to "achieve a fair measure of uniformity of academic evaluation and curricular standards and to promote curricular and extra-curricular activities on Inter Board basis."

The body also serves as a "forum of discussion and consultation for the chief executives of the Boards on all matters relating to the development and promotion of Intermediate and Secondary Education, and to make suitable recommendations to the Government."

What is an ISO certification?

An ISO certification means that documentation procedure, management system, or a manufacturing process have met all the requirements for quality assurance and standardisation. 

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

ISO, which stands for the International Organisation for Standardisation,  is an independent, non-governmental, international organisation that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards


