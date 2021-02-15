Objections raised by PTI Sindh members are understandable: Asad Umar

Asad Umar says objections raised by PTI Sindh members are "understandable"

Says Faisal Vawda's shift towards the Senate and his demand to prioritise him is based on his seniority in the party are also valid

Says there is a risk of the court giving a judgment against Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that the objections raised by PTI Sindh members in relation to giving a Senate ticket to Faisal Vawda are "understandable because he is a sitting Member of the National Assembly (MNA) so [party members think that] he should not be given a Senate ticket."



Speaking during a show on Geo News, the minister added that while PTI Sindh members' objections are valid, federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda's shift towards the Senate and his demand to prioritise him on the basis of his seniority are also understandable.

"Faisal Vawda has an ongoing [dual citizenship] case against him and we don't know when will a verdict be given regarding that," Asad Umar said. "There is a risk of the court giving a judgment against Vawda."

Speaking about the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Umar said that "he had shown a good performance," adding that "someone becoming the chairman of the Senate from Balochistan for the first time was a welcome change."

Answering a question about the practice of horse-trading in the Senate elections, the minister said that the process of open-ballot voting would bring about a change.

"If five people sold out [their votes] in the past during the Senate election, maybe three of them will not do it now after the introduction of open-ballot voting."

The controversy surrounding Senate tickets



Senate tickets being given to Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro created a rift among PTI leaders from Sindh, after which they wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to register their grievances.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapters in Sindh and Balochistan for awarding Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

Earlier, the central party leadership withdrew the Balochistan Senate ticket from business tycoon Abdul Qadir after backlash and issued it to Zahoor Agha.

Encouraged by the Balochistan fiasco, key party leaders from three zones of rural Sindh approached the governor on Sunday to show their anger and demand the party’s high command to take back tickets from Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

The PTI leaders from rural Sindh asked to review the allocation of the Senate tickets from Sindh and said the decision will harm the party in the upcoming local government polls.

PM Imran Khan to review Senate tickets distribution

Following the controversy over Senate ticket distribution raised by PTI Sindh as well as the party's KP members, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an emergency meeting of the PTI parliamentary board on Monday.

Sources said the premier consulted party leaders on the issue of tickets in the Senate elections at the board meeting and indicated that some decision might be changed.

PM Imran Khan stressed that all tickets will be issued on the basis of merit, adding that he respects the wishes of his party's members and that parachuters will not be made senators, sources added.

Sources said that the final decision on the distribution of tickets is expected to take within the next 24 hours.