Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest

Faisal Vawda says that rifts among the ruling PTI were "not a big deal" at all

Refuses to comment on ongoing case against him pertaining to his dual citizenship

"I too can write a letter with the signatures of 25 million people"

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said Monday the PTI's decision was "the most important for me after Allah's" and that rifts among the ruling party were "not a big deal".



In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faisal Vawda said he could not comment on the dual nationality case since it was being heard by the court.



The minister said Saeeda Abbasi, the sister of the former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was removed by the court. Her case should also be investigated.

"I too can write a letter with the signatures of 25 million people," he said, referring to the letter written by PTI's Sindh leadership to the Sindh governor, protesting the party's decision to award him a Senate ticket.

In response to a question regarding the upcoming Senate elections and Murtaza Wahab, Vawda replied that whatever the Sindh government spokesperson may say, "he is my younger brother".

"I would have been happy if he had been given a Senate ticket but he did not get it," he said.