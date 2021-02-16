India's central bank latches on to Pakistani influencer's #PawriHoriHai trend

Instagram/@dananeerr/via Geo.tv & The State Bank of India logo in Singapore, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan's uber-famous #PawriHoriHai trend is not going away anytime soon — not just because it's very funny but also as it has been bringing joy to many people during a pandemic.



Dananeer Mobeen, the young Pakistani influencer who, in a satirical video post, inadvertently launched the new meme that has been used across the world now, is busy enjoying the fame her clip brought her. However, at the same time, she has been posting heartfelt messages of gratitude.

The #PawriHoriHai trend's popularity has now once again been used in India, when the country's central bank latched on to the Pakistani influencer's trend and made a marketing gimmick out of it.

In a post on Twitter, the State Bank of India (SBI) spoke of its apps, offers, and facilities for customers.

"Aise offers ho toh pawwrty toh banti hai [Such offers call for a party]," the SBI wrote.

Earlier, police in India's largest state launched a new crackdown against late-night parties with a catch as their operation was inspired by Dananeer's #PawriHoriHai trend.

Prior to that, Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali had recreated the #PawriHoriHai video after the Green Shirts won a three-match Twenty20 International (T20i) series against South Africa earlier this week.

The young influencer's video has been reshared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter, while celebrities from the Pakistan showbiz industry, such as actor Saba Qamar, and sports scene, such as former cricketer Wasim Akram, also recreated it in their own style.



The Pakistani influencer's original video, in which she took a dig at "borgors [who] visit northern areas", has also fetched a whopping 3.1 million views.



