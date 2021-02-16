Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview seen as betraying Queen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

With news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having recorded a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of disrespecting the Queen.

According to a royal expert, the interview, which will air in March, will give an inside look at them stepping away from the firm.

Naturally, the interview is expected to dish some unwanted details about the royal family, which will be seen as an act of betraying the monarchy especially the Queen.

"How can anyone move on when Meghan and Harry continue to drone on about the difficulties of royal life and being part of the Royal Family. This interview is a betrayal of trust whatever way you look at it," the expert said.

"Harry, who claimed he wanted to escape the publicity of being a front-line royal, has swapped duty for a cash bonanza deal with Netflix. We are not told if money has been paid for this interview. The army veteran, who serviced with distinction in Afghanistan, often talks about respecting the Queen.

"But to be blunt his decision to join his wife's tell-all on US television interview after they exited the royal family so noisily and dramatically, is another act of disrespect. The Queen has always lived by the mantra of 'never complain and never explain'. With her husband's 100th birthday celebrations approaching the Harry and Meghan loose cannon continues to fire."

He added that the Sussexes seem to be "hell-bent on causing the Queen more discomfort and possible embarrassment" as well as giving Prince William and Kate Middleton unwanted attention.

"Given the way the media focus on such royal interviews, one word out of place will be jumped on to confirm ongoing feuds in the Royal Family. If Harry or Meghan talk openly about the fall-out with William and Kate it will cause uproar.

"If they don't even mention them, it will be seen as a snub to his brother or just another silky PR exercise - something their friend and interrogator Oprah Winfrey won't like."

More From Entertainment:

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bombshell interview raise fears over monarchy
Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie

Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie
Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Meesha Shafi slams those criticising PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera'

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’

Katy Perry gears up for American Idol’s ‘Let Music Reign’
Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day

Ariana Grande sends love to fans after Valentine's Day
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy reveal
Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed’s love for Sufi poetry and Qawwali is mirrored in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor addresses Regé-Jean Page romance rumors
Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?

Tom Holland toying with the idea of becoming a standup comedian?
Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'

Mahira Khan weighs in on her new role as producer: 'Always wanted to get behind camera'
Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

Latest

view all