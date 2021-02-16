PTI's Farah Khan nominates herself for Senate seat despite party choosing another candidate

PTI's Farah Khan submitted her nomination papers for women's only seat from Punjab in Senate

PTI had already given a ticket to Dr Zarqa Taimur for the same seat

SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill says Farah Khan has been an active PTI member, therefore, it is her "right to nominate herself"

Says the First Lady Bushra Bibi, who is a friend of Farah Khan, should not be "unnecessarily dragged into the matter" regarding Khan's decision to nominate herself

LAHORE: PTI member Farah Khan has submitted her nomination papers for the only women's seat from Punjab in the Senate even though the PTI had already issued its official ticket to Dr Zarqa Taimur for the same seat, it emerged on Tuesday.



According to Geo News, Farah Khan submitted her nomination using her real name, Farhat Shahzadi.

Dr Zarqa joined the PTI in 2010 and was previously appointed as the deputy information secretary of PTI Punjab. Meanwhile, Farah Khan, according to Geo Urdu, is a close friend of the First Lady Bushra Bibi, because of which her decision to nominate herself became a target of "unnecessary criticism."

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, while Dr Zarqa was already given a ticket for the seat, Farah Khan also had a right to submit her nomination.

"Farah bibi is a part of the PTI and she has been active in the party for the last few years," Shahbaz Gill tweeted. "She has submitted her nomination papers for the Senate which is her right."

The SAPM also asked people to "know the facts before resorting to criticism."



Dr Gill added that Farah Khan is "an entrepreneur and runs her own business, adding that parties should give a chance to women to come forward and instead of criticising them."

He went on to say that every party member and office bearer has the right to submit their nomination papers in the Senate.

"It is not right to criticise the First Lady and drag her into this matter unnecessarily," he emphasised.

Earlier, the PTI nominated Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide, Dr Sania Nishtar, to contest the upcoming Senate elections.



Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had revealed earlier this month the party members who would be nominated in the Senate polls.

"From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," Chaudhry wrote. "From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate.

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," he had added.





