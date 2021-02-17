Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has made her relationship with boyfriend Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker Instagram official days after sparking romance speculations.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her holding Travis Barker heavily tattooed hand.

She posted the picture without any caption.

Travis Barker, 45, also posted the same cozy snap on his Instagram Story and tagged Kourtney Kardashian.

He also dropped a black heart emoji on Kourtney’s post.

Kourtney went Instagram officials a few days after her ex Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin made their relationship public on social media.