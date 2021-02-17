Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has made her relationship with boyfriend Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker Instagram official days after sparking romance speculations.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her holding Travis Barker heavily tattooed hand.

She posted the picture without any caption.

Travis Barker, 45, also posted the same cozy snap on his Instagram Story and tagged Kourtney Kardashian.

He also dropped a black heart emoji on Kourtney’s post.

Kourtney went Instagram officials a few days after her ex Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin made their relationship public on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess

Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess
Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time

Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time
Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview

Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview
Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview
Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'

Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'
Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US

Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US
Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest

Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest
Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child
Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Latest

view all