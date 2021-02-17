PM Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz

Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Missing persons issue came under discussion in Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan today, says Shibli Faraz

Notes that "PM Imran Khan said he has gone to such sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons"

Says "PM Imran Khan has given clear instructions to activate the draft bill on this swiftly"

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the cabinet to speed up legislation on the issue of missing persons, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Wednesday.

Speaking during a media briefing, Faraz said the matter of missing persons came under discussion during a Cabinet meeting today chaired by PM Imran Khan.



During the meeting, the premier directed the Minister for Law to immediately reactivate the bill on the issue of missing persons, as now after drastic fall in terrorist acts, the issue ought to be redressed.

He said that the issue was raised in the Cabinet by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, who gave a complete perspective with regards to the proposed legislation.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has gone to such protests and sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons," he said.

The families and relatives of missing persons "only have one demand, which is to know whether their loved one is alive or not", he added, noting that laws should be made for the issue.

"PM Imran Khan has given clear instructions to activate the draft bill on this immediately," the minister said.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks at a sit-in at D-Chowk, where the families and relatives of the Balochistan missing persons were demanding justice for their loved ones, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at a sit-in at Islamabad's D-Chowk where relatives of the Balochistan missing persons travelled to to demand justice for their families.



Maryam said she spoke to the relatives and families gathered there. "PM Imran Khan should come here and speak to these people," she said.

"Citizens' security is the responsibility of the state," the PML-N leader underscored.

If a missing person is guilty of any crime, they should be tried in court, she added.