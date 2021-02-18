Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan's address to Sri Lankan Parliament cancelled due to COVID-19: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  • Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament told the government that he cannot ensure full attendance due to COVID-19
  • Sri Lanka says PM Imran Khan's address was added to schedule at Pakistan's request
  • PM Imran Khan would have become the third Pakistani leader to address the Sri Lankan legislature.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has cancelled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled address to the country’s Parliament next week due to coronavirus restrictions, reported Sri Lankan publication Daily Express.

Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage told the publication that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had asked the government to cancel the address as he could not ensure full attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication also quoted Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena saying that Colombo had added PM Imran Khan’s address at the request of Islamabad. 

Read more: Muslim countries should stand up to Islamophobia, says PM Imran Khan

The newspaper reported that the address could have also been cancelled due to fears of certain government officials that it might "sour" ties with India.

The cancelled address was scheduled to take place on February 24 as part of the two-day trip of the prime minister.

Had the address not been cancelled then PM Imran Khan would have become the third Pakistani leader to address the Sri Lankan legislature.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

Only two Pakistani leaders — President Ayub Khan and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto — had addressed the Sri Lankan Parliament  before.

Last week, it was reported that the PM will be visiting Sri Lanka for two days at the end of February. The trip will be his first foreign trip of the year.

"I can confirm that the visit is taking place and a curtain raiser will be issued closer to the visit,” a senior official was quoted by The News.

The PM is expected to reach Colombo on February 22.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka General (retd) Saad Khattak spoke to the media in Colombo about the visit but gave few details.

Read more: PM Imran Khan going on two-day trip to Sri Lanka February 22

PM Imran is expected to meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, say officials in Colombo familiar with the visit.

Both countries have for decades enjoyed a broad-based relationship on trade, commerce, culture and defence matters. Pakistan armed forces in 2009 had supported Sri Lanka by providing high tech military equipment and intelligence support in its fight against the LTTE.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's economy stayed stable despite coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's economy stayed stable despite coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan
Senate election: PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed's nomination papers rejected

Senate election: PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed's nomination papers rejected
'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others

'Pawri Hori Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen urges people to be happy for others
Two Lahore dacoits flee after stealing gold worth millions from couple

Two Lahore dacoits flee after stealing gold worth millions from couple
Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police arrest woman, prime suspect still at large

Karachi TikTokers' murder case: Police arrest woman, prime suspect still at large
Former PPP senator sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake degree

Former PPP senator sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake degree
Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara
NAB to probe ‘wrongdoing’ in altered contracts with IPPs

NAB to probe ‘wrongdoing’ in altered contracts with IPPs
Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA

Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA
Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers

Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers
Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations

Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations
PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll

PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll

Latest

view all