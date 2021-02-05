Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

 Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo
  • PM Imran Khan says Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris till they achieve their legitimate rights
  • The PM says if India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace
  • PM Imran says Indian oppression has failed to weaken the Kashmiri people's resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister highlighted the atrocities and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir due to Indian brutalities during the military siege and assured them of Pakistan’s unflinching support.

“On #KashmirSolidarityDay, I want to reiterate that Pakistan stands united & resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions,” the PM tweeted.

Read more: Time to end this human tragedy, says COAS Gen Bajwa

The premier said that the Indian occupation and oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people's resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination in the last seven decades and added that a younger generation of Kashmiris is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve.

“To the Kashmiri people, my message is that your goal of self-determination is not far,” PM Imran said, adding, “Pakistan will stand with you till you achieve your legitimate rights.”

Read more about Kashmir Solidarity Day

The prime minister also mentioned his desire for peace in the world.

“Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but the onus of creating an enabling environment lies with India.”

In his message to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “If India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace.”

However, he made it clear that “no one mistake our desire for stability and peace as a sign of weakness”.

“Rather, it is because of our strength and confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfils the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

More From Pakistan:

'You were registering cases against Farooq Haider when Kashmiris needed you most,' Maryam tells PM Imran

'You were registering cases against Farooq Haider when Kashmiris needed you most,' Maryam tells PM Imran
London court set to hear Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case against Daily Mail

London court set to hear Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case against Daily Mail
Pfizer, AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be used in Pakistan for elderly

Pfizer, AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be used in Pakistan for elderly
Foreign climber missing after avalanche on K2

Foreign climber missing after avalanche on K2
Pakistan top court upholds death penalty of man who raped 8-year-old girl

Pakistan top court upholds death penalty of man who raped 8-year-old girl
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Time to end this human tragedy, says COAS Gen Bajwa

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Time to end this human tragedy, says COAS Gen Bajwa
Monitoring Karachi colleges through WhatsApp videos impractical, unethical: academics

Monitoring Karachi colleges through WhatsApp videos impractical, unethical: academics
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Mirror for Bakhtawar Bhutto's face viewing ceremony was used by Benazir, Zardari

Mirror for Bakhtawar Bhutto's face viewing ceremony was used by Benazir, Zardari
Shaniera Akram's heart 'seems to always be in Pakistan'

Shaniera Akram's heart 'seems to always be in Pakistan'
Shahbaz Sharif sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail after undergoing tests at cancer hospital

Shahbaz Sharif sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail after undergoing tests at cancer hospital
Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 5

Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir ahead of Feb 5

Latest

view all