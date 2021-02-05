PM Imran Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris till they achieve their legitimate rights

The PM says if India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace

PM Imran says Indian oppression has failed to weaken the Kashmiri people's resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister highlighted the atrocities and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir due to Indian brutalities during the military siege and assured them of Pakistan’s unflinching support.

“On #KashmirSolidarityDay, I want to reiterate that Pakistan stands united & resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions,” the PM tweeted.

The premier said that the Indian occupation and oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people's resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination in the last seven decades and added that a younger generation of Kashmiris is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve.

“To the Kashmiri people, my message is that your goal of self-determination is not far,” PM Imran said, adding, “Pakistan will stand with you till you achieve your legitimate rights.”

The prime minister also mentioned his desire for peace in the world.

“Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but the onus of creating an enabling environment lies with India.”

In his message to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “If India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace.”

However, he made it clear that “no one mistake our desire for stability and peace as a sign of weakness”.

“Rather, it is because of our strength and confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfils the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”