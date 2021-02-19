Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PTA says substitutes being used to remedy bad internet service in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

  • PTA says additional bandwidth obtained by internet service providers after fault emerged in international cables
  • TWA had communicated there was a service degradation on international connectivity towards Europe 
  • The degradation is on the SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault near Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) says internet service providers are obtaining additional bandwidth as an alternative arrangement for bad internet connectivity across Pakistan.

Internet connectivity was disrupted due to a fault in an international submarine cable.

PTA made the announcement on Twitter.

The authority said Trans World Associates (TWA) had communicated to them that there was a service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on the SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault near Abu Talat, Egypt.

Read more: Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA

“Work is underway to rectify the fault however it may take some time until the fault is removed completely,” said the PTA. It assured internet users that it was monitoring the situation and will continue to update internet users in Pakistan.

A day earlier, PTA had informed users about problems that Pakistanis may face in internet connectivity due to the degradation the fault in Egypt.

The telecom regulator did not mention a timeline regarding the restoration of services.

Read more: Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

However, a senior executive of the TWA told Dawn that “while the work to remove the fault is continuing, the internet service providers (ISPs) are being shifted to the spare capacity maintained by the company”.

According to the report, the TWA network caters for around 40% of internet traffic in Pakistan.

More From Sci-Tech:

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar holds a UAE Iqama: official documents

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar holds a UAE Iqama: official documents
Gujranwala police catch two suspects in Pakistan's first Bitcoin robbery case

Gujranwala police catch two suspects in Pakistan's first Bitcoin robbery case
WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services

WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services
PIA to begin disbursement of Rs9.6bn VSS payments from next week

PIA to begin disbursement of Rs9.6bn VSS payments from next week
Public disillusioned by negative politics of PDM, says Information Minister Shibli Faraz

Public disillusioned by negative politics of PDM, says Information Minister Shibli Faraz
What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?

What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?
Senate polls: ECP to ask candidates for affidavits for not taking bribes

Senate polls: ECP to ask candidates for affidavits for not taking bribes
By-polls on four vacant national, provincial seats in Punjab, KP today

By-polls on four vacant national, provincial seats in Punjab, KP today
Dam fund: CJP gives back donation of 12-kanal land

Dam fund: CJP gives back donation of 12-kanal land

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab
WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop

WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop
Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores

Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores

Latest

view all