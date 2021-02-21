The life and history of MQM leader Mohammad Anwar

Anwar leaves behind their wife (Asma Anwar), two daughters (Anam Anwar, Saher Mallick and a son (Muhammad Emaan Anwar Ansari). Photo: File

LONDON: A veteran leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Mohammad Anwar passed away after a long battle with cancer on Friday.

He lost his life to stage-4 cancer at West London’s Royal Free Hospital where he had been admitted for four days.

“With our deepest sorrow we inform you, our beloved Mohammad Anwar passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, today after bravely battling lethal cancer,” Imbisat Mallick, Anwar's son-in-law tweeted.

“Verily we belong to God and to him, we shall return. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat,” he wrote.

"He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement.

The former politician was the head of the MQM's diplomatic wing and international relations and had also been a member of the party's coordination committee.

Imbisat Mallick said Muhammad Anwar passed away after reciting the Kalma.

Mohammad Anwar, better known as Anwar Bhai, was born on 1st May 1950 in Dhaka, East Pakistan. He studied commerce at the University of Dhaka before moving to London in the early 1970s to embark on his career as an accountant.

He worked as an accountant and eventually opened up his own accountancy practice, operating it for many years before switching his complete focus in 1991 to work for the political objectives of the MQM--a Pakistani political party then dedicated to representing the Urdu speaking community.

Pillar of support

Anwar was the pillar of support for Altaf Hussain when the firebrand leader left Karachi for the last time in December 1991, escaping the on-going operation against him in the port city.

Hussain had reached London without any local support base. It was Anwar Bhai who provided his accountancy office and its facilities – including the fax machine and printer that would be used to generate famous press releases – for the MQM leader.

Muhammad Anwar at that time was not only an advisor to the MQM leader but also acted as his bodyguard and spokesperson. When Altaf Hussain started making unscripted speeches live on TV, Anwar would advise Altaf not to do so.

He was known for his outspoken views that sometimes differed with the MQM leader and his other colleagues.

When the MQM entered into a coalition with Pervez Musharraf, Muhammad Anwar was given a senior role in the party to negotiate and run the affairs of the party but within a few years, MQM leaders would now and then remove him from the Central Coordination Committee and ask him to take rest for long durations.

This love-hate relationship continued for many years – as with many other MQM leaders.

Anwar represented MQM in UNSC for many years

For several years, Muhammad Anwar represented the MQM at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNSC) and spoke passionately against the alleged disappearances and killings of MQM workers. Due to Mohammad Anwar, the name 'Mohajir' was recognised in the United Nations.

He worked at the very top level of the party until 2016 when he left it due to political differences.

In April 2015, the veteran leader was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police in the money-laundering case. However, the case was dropped and Anwar was never charged.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan indicted him in Dr Imran Farooq's murder case and accused him of being involved in the murder but the Scotland Yard told Geo.tv that there was no evidence of Anwar’s involvement in the murder.

The controversial interview

Last year, Muhammad Anwar’s exclusive interview caused a sensation when he said that the Indian intelligence agency RAW had funded the MQM for some years.

Anwar had told this correspondent that he personally met Indian diplomats and would give money to the MQM leadership. He had said that the entire MQM leadership – including the current MQM leaders in Pakistan who are part of the coalition government – were involved fully in the scheme and now acting innocent.

Anwar was upset that only he was being blamed for many things while those who were fully involved in the party's affairs – including violence – claimed the moral high ground.

His father's name was Muhammad Mughni Ansari. General Ayub Khan had given him Tamgha-e-Khidmat for his services to Pakistan on 14 August 1967.

The late MQM leader always stated that his family has served Pakistan like no other and allegations against him and his family are hurtful and wrong. Anwar always said he was a patriot who wanted to see a democratic and progressive Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, the founder of Pakistan.

Anwar had told this reporter only a few weeks ago that he was in the process of writing a memoir on his life and politics of the MQM and had done a lot of work. Fate didn’t allow him to do what would have probably made one of the most interesting chapters of Pakistani politics, the spy dramas, violence, peace, and debacles.

Anwar leaves behind a wife (Asma Anwar), two daughters (Anam Anwar, Saher Mallick and a son (Muhammad Emaan Anwar Ansari).