Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar passes away in London

A file photo of MQM leader Mohammad Anwar.

Veteran Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mohammad Anwar passed away in London on Friday morning after a brief battle against cancer, his family said in a statement.

"Our beloved dad, Mohammad Anwar, passed away peacefully early this morning at 3:45am," said the family.

Anwar's family said he was diagnosed with cancer four months ago and was being treated at London's Royal Free Hospital. They added that Anwar had passed away at the hospital.

"He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement.

Anwar leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

The former politician was the head of MQM's diplomatic wing and had also been a member of the party's Coordination Committee.

