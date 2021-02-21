‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

The overnight ‘Pwari ho rai hai’ sensation Dananeerr has just taken to social media to announce her new-found partnership with the Zalmi family and the internet is rejoicing in her fame.

The overnight sensation announced the news over on Instagram with a picture from the event and a caption that read, “I am SO excited to announce that I am now an official member of the Zalmi family! Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray @jafridi10”

Check it out below:

She even posted a number of behind-the-scenes shots from the event, from front row snaps to official snaps, it appears Dananeerr is on the fast track to fame.



