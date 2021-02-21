Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

The overnight ‘Pwari ho rai hai’ sensation Dananeerr has just taken to social media to announce her new-found partnership with the Zalmi family and the internet is rejoicing in her fame.

The overnight sensation announced the news over on Instagram with a picture from the event and a caption that read, “I am SO excited to announce that I am now an official member of the Zalmi family! Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray @jafridi10”

Check it out below:

She even posted a number of behind-the-scenes shots from the event, from front row snaps to official snaps, it appears Dananeerr is on the fast track to fame.


