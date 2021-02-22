Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Reuters

Remove tariffs on Chinese goods to repair relations, China tells US

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
  • Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Beijing ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington
  • Relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump

BEIJING: The United States and China can work together on issues like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they repaired their damaged bilateral relationship, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump.

Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, steps he said would create the “necessary conditions” for cooperation.

Before Wang spoke at a forum sponsored by the foreign ministry, officials played footage of the “ping-pong diplomacy” of 1972 when an exchange of table tennis players cleared the way for then U.S. President Richard Nixon to visit China.

Read more: China considering rare earth mineral export curbs to target US defence industry: report

Wang urged Washington to respect China’s core interests, stop “smearing” the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and stop “conniving” with separatist forces for Taiwan’s independence.

“Over the past few years, the United States basically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels,” Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.

“We stand ready to have candid communication with the U.S. side, and engage in dialogues aimed at solving problems.”

Wang pointed to a recent call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as a positive step.

Read more: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hold first phone call amid tense relations

Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against the Uighur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region and Beijing’s territorial claims in the resources-rich South China Sea.

The Biden administration has, however, signalled it will maintain pressure on Beijing. Biden has voiced concern about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair” trade practices and endorsed of a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang.

However, Biden has also pledged to take a more multilateral approach and is keen to cooperate with Beijing on issues like climate change and persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

More From World:

US addicted to bullying, it wont work with Iran: Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

US addicted to bullying, it wont work with Iran: Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after cold snap need help, officials say

Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after cold snap need help, officials say
Gaza receives thousands of coronavirus vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives thousands of coronavirus vaccines from UAE
Homeless people in Russian city receive coronavirus vaccine

Homeless people in Russian city receive coronavirus vaccine
UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
Texas water shortages persist; 'fragile' power grid returns to life

Texas water shortages persist; 'fragile' power grid returns to life
TIME magazine names Finland's PM Sanna Marin in ‘next 100’ leaders’ list

TIME magazine names Finland's PM Sanna Marin in ‘next 100’ leaders’ list
WATCH: Pfizer, BioNTech test coronavirus vaccine's efficacy on pregnant women

WATCH: Pfizer, BioNTech test coronavirus vaccine's efficacy on pregnant women
India reports biggest increase in COVID-19 infections in three weeks

India reports biggest increase in COVID-19 infections in three weeks
Iran will reverse nuclear actions once US lifts sanctions, reiterates Javad Zarif

Iran will reverse nuclear actions once US lifts sanctions, reiterates Javad Zarif
Kaveh Moussavi challenges David Rose to sue him over £250000 kickback expose

Kaveh Moussavi challenges David Rose to sue him over £250000 kickback expose
China confirms death of four soldiers in June's 'violent face-off' with India

China confirms death of four soldiers in June's 'violent face-off' with India

Latest

view all