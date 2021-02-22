Can't connect right now! retry
Fines up to AED 50,000 announced for environmental violations in Sharjah

Fines are imposed against cutting down trees or plants, destroying them, or removing the soil inside natural reserves. Photo: AFP/File
  • Sharjah has imposed nine categories of fines up to AED 50,000 for environmental violations
  • Categories include hunting, transporting, killing, or harming wild or marine creatures in natural reserves
  • Other types of fines are imposed against chopping down trees or plants, destroying them, or removing the soil inside natural reserves

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sharjah has imposed nine categories of fines up to AED 50,000 for environmental violations, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince of UAE, and the Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah passed the resolution passed a resolution regarding the matter based on the recommendations of the Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) Hana Saif Al Suwaidi.

Fines are imposed against hunting, transporting, killing, or harming wild or marine creatures in natural reserves, or actions that would eliminate them unless done in accordance with the rules specified by the laws of the country.

Read more: Environment experts call for mainstreaming climate adaptation into development plans

Fines up to AED 10,000 are imposed for taking any organisms or transporting organic materials, such as rocks and soil, for any purpose and for the introduction of unnatural species into natural reserves.

Other types of fines are imposed against cutting down trees or plants, destroying them, or removing the soil inside natural reserves.

Whereas, AED 5,000 are imposed for entering reserves or being inside them without the official permission of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The fine is doubled in case the violation is repeated. The offenders of the law will be referred to the legal bodies concerned for a third-time violation.

EPAA has lauded the resolution that will protect the biological diversity at nature reserves in the Emirate.

