Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to help SMEs sell online

Two Pakistani startups have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together through the new Chikoo platform.



Chikoo is a new e-commerce tool that helps businesses sell their products or merchandise online. Both startups, Brandverse and eOcean have signed the MoU in their bid to co-market and co-sell the platform to affiliates of both companies.



The move will help businesses in getting their store online in three minutes. Brandverse CEO and co-founder Raza Matin said that the organisations had aimed to provide access to technology to small and medium businesses "so that they too can build their digital future".



"Chikoo is our first step in helping every Pakistani business exercise what we believe is their fundamental right; to sell online," he said according to a report, adding that the companies the power of technology to uplift and empower others has been seen across the globe.



"We are incredibly excited to see what Pakistani entrepreneurs, in all sectors, male and female, achieve when we finally give them the tools to compete on an even footing with everyone else," he added.



Amir Jafri, CEO of eOcean, Pakistan’s leading enterprise grade cloud communication provider, added: “As of one Pakistan’s largest cloud communication providers, we have had the opportunity to see first-hand, how businesses, medium and large, traditional and disruptive, have all benefited tremendously from the use of our cutting-edge technology platform. The revolutionary Chikoo platform allows us to seamlessly provide these very same technologies… to millions of businesses across Pakistan.”