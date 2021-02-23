'Lahori' Azhar Ali backs Qalandars to lift PSL 2021 trophy

Former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali speaking to Geo News. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News

Former cricket captain Azhar Ali says PSL has become of the top leagues in the cricketing world and all top players want to participate

Says Lahore Qalandars is a favourite this seasons and he expects the team to lift the PSL 6 trophy

Says he has no regrets but sometimes wishes to play for the PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Azhar Ali on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become one of the top leagues in the cricketing world, adding that all the top players are eager to participate in this league.



Talking to Geo News, the 36-year-old, top-order batsman said that he considers Lahore Qalandars a "favourite" and expects the team to lift the PSL 6 trophy.

“Looking at the way the Qalandards have started, the way Hafeez is batting, and Fakhar has regained his form, the team seems to be in a very good [position]. If it continues to play like this, they’re surely going be the most favourite side this season,” Azhar said.

“I am also a Lahori, so I would also like to see Qalandars win the PSL but at the end of the day, every team is representing Pakistan, so whoever wins, Pakistan cricket will be the ultimate winner,” said Azhar, who led Lahore Qalandars in the first edition of the league.

Read more: PSL 2021: Rashid Khan thanks Lahore Qalandars, fans after leaving PSL for national duty

Replying to a question, Azhar Ali said that the PSL – since its inception – has produced good talent for the country and he’s hoping to see the same this season as well.

“I’ve seen some good fast bowling talent this time, especially Mohammad Wasim junior of Islamabad United or the one who made debut for Lahore (Salman Mirza),” he said.

“Lahore has also introduced some good fast bowlers in past like Haris Rauf. They’re now a balanced side and the players found in the development programme have transformed as well, so they’re also producing good results now,” he said about the Qalandars squad.

The former Pakistan captain said that the PSL has become one of the top leagues in the cricketing world and players from all over the world are eager to participate in the league.

Azhar, who last played a T20 game in 2016, said that although he doesn’t regret it, sometimes he also wishes to play in the Pakistan Super League.