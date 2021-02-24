Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen became the lucky few to get a follow back on Twitter by US President Joe Biden.

However, it looks like the fashion icon soon started regretting her big feat as she became conscious of what she posted following the big achievement.

Turning to her Twitter on Tuesday, Teigen wrote: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. “In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!’’

Only an hour later, President Biden fulfilled her wish as the model was removed from the small list of people he was following on Twitter.

“B—h f–k s–t s–k the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote, unable to contain her excitement.

Last month, Biden began following the model after she requested his social media team to unblock her from the official @POTUS account from which she was previously blocked by former president Donald Trump after she criticized him. 

