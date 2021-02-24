Pakistan offered Sri Lanka $15m credit line for defence cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan transformed geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities

He is visiting Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Imran Khan for two days

Qureshi says Pakistan and Sri Lanka share a close relationship

Defence and security cooperation to end the menace of terrorism are of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.



He said Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard.

The foreign minister is currently visiting Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Imran Khan on a two-day official trip. He shared an update on reaching Colombo on his Twitter a day earlier.



The Sri Lankan foreign minister had said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.



Later, Qureshi briefed the press over PM Khan's visit to Sri Lanka.

Qureshi said Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.

He said views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan, Qureshi said.



CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

During his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, PM Khan has said that the country could strengthen its connectivity up to the Central Asian States by benefiting from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation-level talks, he said: “My visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship [with Sri Lanka], especially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity.

PM Khan and Rajapaksa also held wide-ranging discussions with a focus on reinforcing a broad-based and enduring partnership between the two countries to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability, and economic prosperity in South Asia.

Finding means to increase trade, economic relations

The premier asked his delegation to find ways and means to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.

The prime ministers of both the countries also reaffirmed their resolve to work together across a broad range of areas during extensive consultations held here at the Temple Trees (Prime Minister’s Office).

The one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers was followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.