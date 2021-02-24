Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift is finally healing after a tense year.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the two brothers have put their differences aside and reconnected recently over video call.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the biographer said that the two enjoyed video calls on New Year and Christmas.

"Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays,” she said.

That being said, Nicholl also clarified that while their differences are behind them, things won’t remain the same as before as they are on “different paths.”

More From Entertainment:

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy
Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans

Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans
Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter
Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure in fur coat during her appearance in New York City
TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos

TikTok's new privacy protections for teens: Only user's approved followers can view videos
Spider-Man 3 actors trigger mystery around movie title

Spider-Man 3 actors trigger mystery around movie title
Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Captain America is special for adorable personal element

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days

Jenelle Evans to be bedridden for two next days
Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

Jennifer Aniston begins new journey of romance with a mystery man: report

Latest

view all