Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift is finally healing after a tense year.



According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the two brothers have put their differences aside and reconnected recently over video call.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the biographer said that the two enjoyed video calls on New Year and Christmas.

"Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays,” she said.

That being said, Nicholl also clarified that while their differences are behind them, things won’t remain the same as before as they are on “different paths.”