Mukesh Ambani to launch another ambitious project in India

Asia's second-richest businessman and Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani addresses a press conference. PHOTO: AFP

Asia's second-richest businessman and Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to build the world's largest zoo in Gujarat on Wednesday.

According to Indian media, the billionaire has decided to build the world's largest zoo in the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat, covering 113 hectares, or 280 acres.

As per the plan reported by India Today, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon's Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert, and Exotic Island.

Ambani said the "Green Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom" will also keep animals safe and rehabilitate sick or disabled animals.



His 25-year-old son Anant Ambani will take over the management of the zoo.