Fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode of "Kurulus:Osman" since the trailer emerged online.

The new episode sees Osman leading his forces into a new battle against his enemies during the winters.

The trailer also shows Kayi women including Bala Hatun arguing. "I know we will die. However, we will never drop our standard, " the caption.⁣

New episode for the TV series is aired on every Wednesday on a Turkish TV channel.