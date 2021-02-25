Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PMC makes important announcement on the launch of Higher Specialist Register

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

A group of young doctors and staff members of a hospital pictured standing. Photo: File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday made an important announcement about launching the Higher Specialist Register.

According to a tweet by the commission, the names of a medical and dental practitioners, who have acquired higher specialist qualifications, shall be included in the registers which shall be publicly available.

"All Medical and Dental practitioners, having acquired higher specialist qualifications, shall be included in the Registers which shall be publicly available," said the PMC.


More From Pakistan:

ECP declares NA-75 results void, orders re-polling in entire constituency

ECP declares NA-75 results void, orders re-polling in entire constituency
PM Imran Khan's support dwindling within PTI, claims Maryam Nawaz

PM Imran Khan's support dwindling within PTI, claims Maryam Nawaz
How much did Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka cost?

How much did Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka cost?
It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week

It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week
Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire
Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood
JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency

JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency
Child courts established in Karachi's Malir and East districts

Child courts established in Karachi's Malir and East districts
Sindh minister warns health workers of termination if they refuse COVID-19 jab

Sindh minister warns health workers of termination if they refuse COVID-19 jab

Pakistan cotton prices peak to 11-year high

Pakistan cotton prices peak to 11-year high
PM Imran Khan calls Sri Lanka 'special friend, strong partner' of Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls Sri Lanka 'special friend, strong partner' of Pakistan
PM Imran Khan shares special documentary played in his honour during Sri Lanka visit

PM Imran Khan shares special documentary played in his honour during Sri Lanka visit

Latest

view all