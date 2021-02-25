PMC makes important announcement on the launch of Higher Specialist Register

A group of young doctors and staff members of a hospital pictured standing. Photo: File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday made an important announcement about launching the Higher Specialist Register.



According to a tweet by the commission, the names of a medical and dental practitioners, who have acquired higher specialist qualifications, shall be included in the registers which shall be publicly available.



